Ujjain: 550 school students participate in painting contest

Guests and hosts pose for a group photograph along with the winners of the painting competition in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students do not need to be afraid of the examination at all as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. This was said by MP Anil Firojia while addressing the painting competition based on PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ under the ‘Pariksha Per Charcha’ programme organised at the local Vikram Kirti Mandir premises on Friday.

State in-charge of the competition and BJP State vice-president Dr Chintamani Malviya said that PM Modi has also come out with the book to free the children of the country from stress of examinations.

In-charge of the programme GL Parmar said that the painting competition was organised courtesy Avantika University. In which a total of 550 students participated. First, second, third and 30 other children were given consolation prizes in this event. School bags were also presented to the winning students by MP Firozia on the occasion. PM Modi will directly connect with the students and parents from 11 am on January 27 under the Pariksha Per Charcha programme, which will be broadcast in schools.