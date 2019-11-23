Ujjain: 50 youngsters covering 25k km distance arrive in city

Ujjain: In the run-up to National Milk Day on November 26, 50 youngsters on motorbikes, who had started their journey from Varanasi on November 15, reached the city on Saturday. Their purpose is to meet people and visit places created and inspired by Dr Verghese Kurien.

A group of 50 young bikers kick-started their journey for a 12-day ride spanning a distance of over 2,500 km, to reach their destination in Anand, Gujarat. Starting from the ghats of Varanasi and travelling through the Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gwalior and Bhopal, the rally reached Ujjain.

After visiting Sanchi Dugdh Sangh in Bhopal on Friday, the bikers started their journey towards Ujjain. After two brief pit stops at Sehore and Dewas, the bikers proceeded to meet the farmers and employees of Ujjain milk packing unit of Amul Panchamrut Dairy. The chief guest PK Verma professor of Earth and Science in Vikram University welcomed all bikers. He praised Dr Kurien for his commendable efforts in revolutionising the dairy industry, taking the country from milk deficit to milk surplus. He also praised the bikers on their brave journey and their mission to spread this message across cities.

Students of Oxford Junior College, Dewas Road also attended the event. They were accompanied by the principal RU Khan and vice-principal Saroj Shukla. Post this event, the bikers proceeded to meet the team of Sanchi Dugdh Sangh at their Ujjain plant. Director Mahendra Singh Bana, CEO Dr BK Sahu and AGM DP Singh appreciated the team for their efforts in inspiring the youth along their journey. They remembered Dr Kurien for his efforts in the white revolution which not only benefitted the farmers, but also ensured countrymen get access to milk. The rally left for Indore. On November 26, Dr Kurien rally will culminate in Anand.

P2: Young bikers during their visit to Ujjain Dugdh Sangh plant. FP PHOTO