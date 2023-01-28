Ujjain: 50 replicas of Shri Guru Granth Sahib returned to Gurdwara

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 50 swarups (replicas) of ‘Shri Guru Granth Sahib’ collected from Sindhi places in Ujjain and several cities of Madhya Pradesh were handed over to Punjabi Gurdwara Shri Guru Granth Sahib Bhavan, Bhopal. In view of an incident that took place in Indore some days ago, the Sant Samaj of several cities of the state unanimously decided to return the holy books to the Sikh community as per the decision taken by the core committee of Akhil Bhartiya Sindhu Sant Samaj.

According to information, a Nihang group from Punjab reached the Sindhi Sanatan Temple in Indore and talked about keeping the Guru Granth Sahib with dignity. The Nihang Dal kept saying that the Guru Granth Sahib should be kept in the Gurdwara only. If kept at any other religious place, then there should not be an idol or picture of anyone else at the place where Guru Granth Sahib is kept. The discharge of any Sanatani tradition will be considered a crime. It was also said that if decorum is not followed, the holy book should be returned to the Sindhi community.

To avoid any controversy like Indore, 50 forms of Shri Guru Granth Sahib including four forms of Sindhi Arabic script collected from various cities were handed over to the Punjabi community from Shri Alakh Mehardham of Ujjain. Representatives of the Sindhi community say that the holy scriptures are kept in our temples with due respect. Statues or pictures of Lord Jhulelal and other saints are also kept in the temples. In such a situation, there should not be any dispute, so the holy books are being returned with respect. Heads of Panchayat and other social organisations and hundreds of devotees were present on this occasion. With Sanatani Ardaas, the sound of Shankh and the chanting of “Shri Ram Hare Srichandra Hare”, the pious replicas were sent off in a very reverent and cordial atmosphere.