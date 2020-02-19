Ujjain: 5 youth awarded life imprisonment

Ujjain: District and Sessions Judge SK Kulkarni on Tuesday convicted five youths with life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each on them in connection with a murder case.

SP Sachin Atulkar informed that a 23-year-old youth Sumit son of Santosh Soni was murdered in Damdama locality on January 4, 2019. He was allegedly stabbed to death by five youths namely Devendra alias Monty (19) son of Lokesh Solanki, Asif (19) son of Majid Khan, Arjun (23) son of Kishan Khadotiya, Golu (19) son of Gopal Davre and Sandeep alias Gopal (19) son of Narayan Parihar (all residents of Damdama). The cause of the incident was a dispute over compromise deal.

After investigation and arresting all the accused persons, the Madhav Nagar police had presented a charge-sheet in the case. After trial, the DJ court sentenced all the five accused for life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them. District prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema pleaded the case on behalf of government.