Ujjain: 5 more localities in old city notified as containment area

Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh on Tuesday declared five new containment areas in the Old City looking to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the orders , Laalbai-Phoolbai Marg, Takiya Maszid near Kushalpura, Jagdish Gali, Mangal Nagar Gali number-2 and Kushalpura Gali number-5 have been declared containment areas. Incident commanders and police officials and Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials have been deputed for these containment areas.

5 of a family discharged from RDGMC

Five members of a same family from Nayapura were discharged from the RD Gardi Medical College on Tuesday. The doctors gave them a send-off and also handed over them certificates of their recovery. Besides, they were advised to remain in house quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

Over 65K migrants sent home

Under the guidance of divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, about 65, 213 migrant labourers of the Ujjain division have been sent back to their respective districts from Ujjain. It includes 5,795 migrant labourers of Agar-Malwa district, 19,945 labourers of Dewas, 5,526 of Mandsaur, 981 of Neemuch, 12,487 of Ratlam, 3,535 of Shajapur and 16,944 of Ujjain district. New job cards of 11,071 labourers have been made under MANREGA in the division.