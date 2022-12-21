Ujjain: 5-day Kala Sangam inaugurated 

Guests, hosts and artists present on the dais during the inauguration of a five-day Kala Sangam in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 5-day Kala Sangam was inaugurated here on Tuesday at Shri Swaminarayan Ashram, Indore Road as a precursor of the three-day International Water Conference ‘Sujalam’.

The event was inaugurated by Swamishri Ananddas Maharaj, Premaswami Maharaj, Vibhash Upadhyay, vice-president, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Mukesh Tatwal, mayor, Bahadur Singh Bormundla, district president BJP, Anil Jain Kaluheda, State co-treasurer, BJP, Vivek Joshi, city president, BJP, Kalavati Yadav, speaker, Ujjain Municipal Corporation and others.

Upadhyay gave a detailed outline of the programme and informed about the programme being organised on water elements in Panchmahabhoot. He said that Baba Mahakal loves water and it is a coincidence that we have got the opportunity to organise a programme on water elements in Ujjaini Avantika pilgrimage city. Just as the five elements have their own special requirement in the human body, on the same basis the art element also has its own place in human life. On the same basis, a 5-day Kalasangam is being inaugurated today in which artists from the district will make artwork by painting on the water element, which will be displayed in the exhibition to be held at the Srijan Mela.

On this occasion, senior artist Shrikrishna Joshi was honoured by the guests for his contribution and success in the art field with shawl and shreefal. During the event, artefacts will be presented by 15 artists Mukesh Bijole, Deepak Sharma, Dr RP Sharma, Dr Yogeshwari Firojia, Anil Devlase, Jayesh Trivedi, Dr Alok Bhavsar, Jagdish Nagar, Dr Binny Manoj, Sonali Chauhan, Suman Dhongre, Shyam Kumawat, Rajesh Pandya and they will be honoured as well. The Kala Sangam programme was coordinated by Dr Alpana Bhatt and Akshay Ameria. The programme was conducted by Prem Singh Chauhan and Shivprasad Malviya proposed a vote of thanks.

