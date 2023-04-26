Ujjain: 46 players show their skills at open rapid chess tourney

Guests distribute prizes to the winners of open rapid chess tournament. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Ujjaini District Chess Association, a one-day open rapid chess tournament was organised at Bharatiya Gyanpeeth campus.

Mahavir Jain, secretary of the association, said that the tournament was organised in 3 age categories viz under-11, under-15 and under-19. A large number of chess players tried their skills in this game of checkmate in the tournament. A total of 46 players participated in the competition. The competition was conducted in 5 rounds.

In the age group of 11 years, the first position was secured by Pranjay Soni, second by Ivan Patel, third by Anant Upadhyay, fourth by Samyak Patni and fifth position by Ramkumar Vaishnav. At the age of 15, the first position was secured by Hitansh Harbhajanka, second by Param Upadhyay, third by Shihan Kuwal, fourth by Darshit Patel and the fifth position was secured by Divya Chhajed. In the age group of 19 years, the first position was secured by Yash Rai, second by Samar Sipre, third by Shivam Joshi, fourth by Nishant Yadav and fifth position by Nikunj Upadhyay.

Cash reward of Rs 500 was given to the 3 first prize winners, Rs 300 to the second prize winners and Rs 200 and a certificate to the third prize winner. While the fourth and fifth winners were awarded medals. Former MP Chintamani Malvya and other guests distributed the prizes.