Ujjain: 4 new corona cases in city, health dept in alert mode

Photo: Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Detection of four new corona cases in city on Wednesday has left the health department worried. The district has been reporting one case on daily basis for the last fortnight.

The patients included doctors of Government Charak Hospital too. Till date nine corona patients have been identified in Ujjain district. The number came down to seven on Wednesday after two patients were discharged.

After zero corona case on Tuesday, detection of four new cases, including three from Shivansh Paradise in city and one from Nalkheda, on Wednesday has left health department in a quandary. Samples of 39 people were collected and four of them (10.26%) returned positive. All the seven patients are in home isolation.

Following detection of three cases, the health department will send a team for screening in colony. A 72-year-old man from Nalkheda too was found Corona positive.

Corona nodal officer Dr Raunak Elchi said that due to change in weather, people were complaining of cold, cough and fever. They are opting for simple treatment instead of visiting hospital.

He advised such patients to visit Covid-19 Hospital to undergo pathological test. This, he said, would help not only control the spread but also ensure proper treatment.

He said that there was nothing to fear in coming to the hospital. Patients would be isolated at home. He further said that patients were recovering from corona quickly within two to three days.