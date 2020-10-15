Ujjain: 4 labourers among 6 die after allegedly taking spurious liquor

Spurious liquor allegedly claimed the lives of 6 persons including 4 labourers died in separate, but suspicious condition, incidents here on Wednesday. It is suspected that they consumed spurious liquor. Their bodies were recovered from different placed since morning up to evening. Exact reason of such deaths in a day would be known only after post-mortem report, said Kharakuan police.

Death of labourers created a stir in Chhatri Chowk area where labourers daily gather in search of wages. Onlookers alleged that labourers consumed spurious liquor, which is available in Kaharwadi and other surrounding areas at a very cheap price.

The bodies of 3 labourers were found in Chhatrichowk area while one person is found dead near Teliwada area. The bodies that were found in Chhatrichowk area were identified as Vijay Bhati (41) resident of Nagda while the second was identified as Shankar resident of village Piploda Dwarkadheesh and the 3rd labourer was identified as Peer Shah (45) a resident of Begumbgh. The 4th labourer was identified as Dinesh Joshi (45) resident of Vishnu Colony who died at Teliwada. As per the locals, Vishnu’s condition got suddenly serious when he was sitting out of a shop; he became unconscious and died after sometime. The bodies of deceased have been sent for postmortem.

Two more unidentified bodies have also been sent for the postmortem at the Civil Hospital separately in the evening. The police informed that after postmortem the reason of the deaths of the labourers will become clear while as per other labourers the deceased labourers consumed spurious liquor available in pouch packing at a price of mere Rs 20.

A senior police officer confirmed death of six persons and said that most of them use to sleep at the public places after dinner every day. Most of them are labourers.