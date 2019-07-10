Ujjain: 3 killed in truck-car collision

<p><strong>Ujjain</strong>: Three persons lives in a car crash at Nagda Jaora Road under Khachrod police station limits. </p><p>According to Khachrod police, Rakesh son of Madho, Rakesh Banboriya son of Radheshyam Banboriya, Deepak, Pappu and Manoj were returning from a restaurant after having supper when a speeding truck hit their car near village Moudi located near village Lakodiya. </p><p>The car flung to a farmland located nearby. Rakesh, Deepak and Pappu died on spot while Manoj and Rakesh Bamboriya received serious injuries. The injured were rushed to district hospital from where the doctors referred them to Indore in view of their critical condition. </p><p>The postmortem of the deceased was performed on Tuesday at the hospital and later the bodies were handed over to their kin. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown driver and started investigation.</p>