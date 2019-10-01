Ujjain: 3 arrested over dispute taking possession of house

Ujjain: Police arrested 4 accused in the case of dispute over taking possession of house in Kishanpura area on Sunday, where rioters pelted stone on police.

According to Madhav Nagar police, occupiers of the property launched attack on police cops when they went to take the possession of the house of Anand Gome and Dayaram Gome, after the orders of the court in favour of Bank of India (BoI).

BoI advanced a loan of rupees 1.5 lakh to Anand Gome which had mounted up to Rs 2.5 lakh with interest. Even after several notices the borrower did not pay the loan amount. During the sudden attack many cops got injured, and police took recourse to use tear gas shell to vacate the house.

Talking to Free Press Madhav Nagar police said that an FIR was registered against the offenders under Section 353, 307, 186, 332, 336, 294, 506 and 34 against Dayaram Gome (49), Anand Gome (28), Chandan Gome (26), Gulabbai (25), Manoribai (35) and Yashoda (50), all residents of Kishanpura. The police confirmed that Dayaram, Manoribai, Yashoda and Gulabbai were arrested while two accused Anand and Chandan are still on the run.