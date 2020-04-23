Ujjain: 28 new coronavirus cases reported, tally surges to 91

In a couple of days, the district has witnessed a surge in the Covid-19 cases. Albeit collector Shashank Mishra has urged the residents not to panic, as the surge in the cases is due to the pending tests reports.

After Nagda town, the dreaded virus has expanded its to Mahidpur and Barnagar towns of the district. Panic prevailed among the residents as the news of the dreaded virus affecting the people of their town reached them.

The district recorded a whopping surge on 3rd consecutive day. As per nodal officer Dr HP Sonaniya, 28 more samples were tested positive on Thursday and the tally went up to 87. He informed that other than these cases 1 patient of the city is being treated in Indore and 3 patients are being treated in Ratlam, so the overall tally is 91.

As per Thursdays bulletin, 2,022 samples were taken and 1,387 samples tested negative out of the 1,786 reports which were received. While 28 samples have tested positive and 307 samples have been rejected.

Over 236 reports are still awaited. The death toll also went up to 11 as 3 more deceased have tested positive. Over 10,611 patients have been quarantined so far.

As per the CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha most of the new positive cases are from the containment areas. All the three deceased were women. They died during last one week, but their report came only on Thursday evening. Among them 55-year-old woman resident of KG Gate died on April 20, second 57-year old of Amarpura died on April 23 and last one 65-year-old woman of Helawadi died last week.

As per reports the test reports of positive cases have shaken the administration. The patients who have tested positive as per Thursday’s reports are already under quarantine. As per residents of containment areas, administration is taking long time conduct multiple surveys so Covid-19 infection is spreading in the containment areas.

* Samples taken -2,022

* Reports received-1,786

* Negative reports-1,387

* Positive reports- 91

* Reports awaited- 236

* Number of deceased - 11

* Patients discharged-4