Ujjain: 262 cycle rallies to be taken out every Sunday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of making the Simhastha Fair area cycle-rich, a ‘Cycle Yukta Simhastha-2028’ campaign will begin by the Society of Global Cycle with a cycle tour here on Sunday, January 1, 2023, under the campaign for environmental protection and bicycle awareness. Under this, till January 2, 2028, a cycle tour will be taken out every Sunday in the Simhastha fair area.

During the cycle yatra, the government and administration along with the people of Ujjain city will appeal to make the Simhastha festival to be held in 2028 cycle-rich. Along with this, through the campaign, they will also be urged to do their daily work by bicycle once a week. The cycle yatra will leave from Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) located on Agar Road at 8 am and will reach the starting point at 9 am traversing various routes in the Simhastha area.

The organisation appealed to the people of Ujjain city to make the campaign successful by joining the cycle tour on Sunday, with the aim of making the upcoming Simhastha-2028 eco-Simhastha and cycle-yukta Simhastha. This cycle yatra will be taken out for 262 consecutive Sundays.

