Ujjain: 24-year-old woman committed suicide in Fazalpura area

Ujjain: A 24-year-old woman committed suicide in Fazalpura area on Tuesday morning. According to Chimanganjmandi police, Asha wife of Sonu Nayak hanged self to death.

Kin informed the police when they saw her body hanging in her room. The police took the body in custody and sent it to the hospital after registering morgue. According to police the reason why the woman took fatal step is yet to be ascertained.