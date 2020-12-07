Ujjain: 24 new Covid cases take tally to 4.4K mark

Ujjain: Twenty-four more people tested positive on Sunday, taking district’s corona tally to 4,417. The new cases included three senior citizens, students and government servants each. A railway driver, senior Ujjain Municipal Corporation officer, farmer, petrol pump worker, kirana shop owner, finance advisor, real estate person, e-rickshaw driver, and toy shop owner too have tested positive. As no death was reported, toll remained 99.

As per medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 776 sample reports received on the day, 24 people including 16 from Ujjain city, 7 from Barnagar and 1 from Nagda tested Corona positive. All the patients, including seven women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted to different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 286 patients, 103 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1,41,184 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 18 more patients discharged on the day, the number of discharged patients went up to 4032.