Ujjain: 20K govt servants, volunteers deployed for Shiv Jyoti Arpanam

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District collector reviews the preparations for the ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ which will be organised on the Kshipra river on February 18. A Guinness World Record would be created by lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps during the event. As many as 20,000 volunteers and various district level officers have been assigned duties of sector in-charges and supervisors for the programme. Collector Kumar Purushottam held a meeting of all the officers and employees here on Sunday to ensure the success of the grand event.

The collector said that giving responsibilities in the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme is a matter of honour for the officers. He called upon the officers and employees to work with dedication considering themselves as participants in the world record-making event. He said that the branding of the city of Ujjain will be done worldwide by creating a world record. Collector said that all the officers-employees, who have been assigned responsibilities, will have to do their duty in this programme with the same enthusiasm and dedication that they work during the elections. He said that all of them will have to maintain accuracy from the beginning, only then a record will be made.

He instructed that there should be a unified command during the entire programme. Those who are on duty should be given a similar video training for lighting the lamp. A hooter will be blown to signal for lighting the lamp. He instructed all the officers and employees that no volunteer or employee should take a selfie while lighting the lamp. Additional collector and nodal officer of the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme Ashish Pathak said that the responsibility of the Bhukhi Mata and Mali Ghat sector will be of volunteers and officers and employees coming from rural areas.

Similarly, the responsibility of other ghats will also be with the sector in-charges after dividing them into sectors. District-level officers will act as supervisory officers. He said that last year there were 13000 volunteers and now 20000 volunteers are being engaged for this work.

Read Also Ujjain: Shiv Navratri celebrations in full swing at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)