Ujjain: 2 girls, 5 boys held for posting obscene posts on social media

Ujjain: Cyber cell team arrested two girls and five boys for posting obscene and objectionable photos and videos on social media. Cyber cell police under ‘Operation Social Media Nigrani’ arrested seven miscreants including two teenage girls. As per reports they were posting objectionable posts on facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram and other social sites.

Jiwajiganj police registered an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC against Pushpak Mali (26) of Panwasa village, Firoz Khan (27) of Pandyakhedi village, Nizamuddin (30) of Helawadi, Abdul Aziz (20) of Somwariya, Sameer (20), Riaya alias Sona (18) and Shalini (18).

The police urged parents to check web history of their children using android phones, computers, laptops and stay active on social sites.