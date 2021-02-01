Ujjain: 2 booked for duping teacher of Rs 50L

Ujjain: A school teacher has lodged a complaint against the proprietor of an advisory firm and his accomplice for duping him of Rs 50 lakh under the pretext of investment in share market.

As per Nanakheda police the plaintiff Vinita Chouhan (35), a resident of Alakhananda Nagar, is a guest teacher in government school.

Vinita was introduced to Pankanj Khanchandani, a resident of Indore, by her family friend Mahendra Goswami, a resident of Sanawad. Goswami advised her to invest in share market for getting goods returns.

On Goswami’s advice Vinita invested Rs 50 Lakh from July 2019 to June 2020 in share market through Pankaj Khanchandani’s firm.

Vinita alleged that after investing such a huge amount she got nothing and when Vinita asked Pankaj and Mahendra to return her money. But, both of Pankaj and Mahendra refused to do so alleging that her investment to the tune of Rs 50 lakh sank due to the volatility of share market.

The police told that Pankaj runs an advisory firm in the name of ‘Capital Share Research Advisory’ in Indore, through which he provides tips pertaining to buying or selling of shares to investors.

Vinita alleged that Pankaj took Rs 50 lakh in parts to invest in the market. On basis of plaintiff’s allegation an FIR against Pankaj Khanchandani and Mahendra Goswami is registered under Section 420 of IPC.