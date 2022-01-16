Ujjain: 153 more test corona positive, tally 1078

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported 149 new cases among the 153 who tested positive for corona across the district on Saturday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration at 12:06 am on Sunday, a total of 153 people tested corona positive in the district.

Among the new patients 149 are from the city while Nagda reported 3 cases and one case was reported from Ujjain rural.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 1,078. As of today, 1,050 corona patients out of 1,078 patients are under home isolation.

The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 20,376 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 1,921 samples, 153 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which has now soared to 7.96%.

Samples of 6,04,402 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,127.

VACCINATION

A total of 7,179 people were vaccinated in the district on Saturday. So far 15,83,295 and 14,46,862 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Spot fine

Local admistration has issued 2843 receipts during January 2 to January 15 and collected a spot fine of Rs 4.26 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:45 AM IST