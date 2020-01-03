Ujjain: 15 students’ models selected for state-level exhibition

Ujjain: District level Inspire Award Standard Exhibition concluded on Friday at government higher secondary excellence school, Madhav Nagar. On this occasion Government Engineering College principal Dr Vijay Kumar Sukhavani was the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Dharmendra Singh Yadav while NIF’s Shurti Bakshani was the special guest of the programme.

District education officer Rama Nahate, ADPC Girish Tiwari, principal Amitoj Bhargava and Dr Vibha Sharma welcomed the guests. Amitoj Bhargawa, Sanjay Lalwani and Rajesh Gandhara said that 149 students exhibited their models and charts out of which 15 models were selected for state-level exhibition. The programme was conducted by Dr Yogendra Kothari and vote of thanks was extended by Brijesh Sharma.