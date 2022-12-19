Ujjain: 15-member executive body of Maharashtra Samaj Ujjayini elected unopposed

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The process for the election of Maharashtra Samaj Ujjayini took place here on Sunday. All 15 executive members were declared elected unopposed. They will, later on, elect the office-bearers. According to electoral officer Hemchandra Naik and deputy election officer Rajendra Parab, under the predetermined election programme, the general assembly was held from 9 am to scrutinise the forms of 13 candidates for the triennial election of 15 members of the executive from the year 2022 to the year 2025. After the withdrawal of valid nominations, there were fewer candidates than available posts.

Therefore, there was no need for voting. Election certificates were given to the members in the presence of the election officer and deputy election officer. Those who were declared elected as executive committee members include Gaurav Gadkari, Ravindra Vishnukant Mule, Deepak Awaskar, Milind Panhalkar, Sanjay Deodhar, Pankaj Chandorkar, Satish Haran, Rajesh Pathak, Dhanashree Kale, Sadashiv Nayagaonkar, Sushil Mule, Rajshri Joshi and Himanshu Kulkarni. All the senior and enlightened people of the society welcomed the members of the newly elected executive committee with garlands of flowers.

