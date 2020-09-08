Ujjain: 14 Green hospitals marked for Covid treatment on payment basis

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh has marked 14 green hospitals of the district for isolation of covid patients on Tuesday.

The collector has issued the orders under the National Disaster Management Act-2005 and Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The collector told the marked hospitals to keep reserve 28 beds in ICU, 28 Oxygen beds and 14 general beds grossly for Covid 19 patients.

Collector instructed Pushpa Mission, JK Nursing Home, Deshmukh Hospital, GD Birla Hospital, Charitable hospital, SS Hospital, Sanjivani Hospital, Patidar Hospital, Saharsh Hospital, CHL Hospital, Gurunanak Hospital, Tejankar Hospital, Balaji Hospital, Ujjain Heart Hospital to keep reserve 2 ICU beds, 2 Oxygen beds and 1 general bed each.

In his orders the collector instructed to make preparation in 3 days. After 3 days these hospitals will start treatment of Covid patients on chargeable basis. The fee and other expenses will be borne by concerned patient himself. The marked hospitals will also arrange eatables for the patients and for attendants on cost.

Collector also instructed the CMHO to take daily track of the Covid patients admitted to aforesaid hospitals. Collector also told that on violation the concerned hospital management will liable to face legal action under Section 187,188,269,270 and 271 of IPC and necessary section of Disaster Management Act 2005.

New ICU inspected

Divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma and collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday inspected newly constructed ICU ward at government Madhav Nagar Hospital. The new ICU is reserved for Covid-19 patients. Collector instructed CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal to train hospital employees to run ventilators. During the inspection Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal was also present.