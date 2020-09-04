Ujjain: 12-year-old girl, 10 women among 34 new patients

Ujjain: The Ujjain district reached to 1925 mark as 34 more persons testing positive on Thursday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 10 pm, out of 660 sample reports received on the day, 34 persons including 32 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Khachrod and Mehidpur tested positive for corona on Friday.

Among those who tested positive on the day comprise 10 women including a 12-year-old girl. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

The data shows that among the latest patients, 30 are symptomatic, 3 are health workers and government servants each, 2 are students and shopkeepers each and 1 each is policeman, bank/financial institution/insurance company employee, businessman, farmer, medical shop owner, lab technician and a house maid.

Overall, 316 patients, 102 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 70, 444 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 30 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,530. The death toll is 79.