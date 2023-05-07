Ujjain: 12 of family fall sick after eating Rajgir flour, admin seals factory

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve members of a family living in Naliya Bakhal suffered from food poisoning late on Friday night. They were admitted to district hospital. A few of them were discharged on Saturday afternoon. Eight members are still under observation. According to reports, Mukesh Malviya was into idol making. His family observes fast on Fridays. During the fast, the family members ate chapattis made of amranthus (rajgira) dough as fariyali at night.

Soon after the dinner, family members complained of vomiting. As condition deteriorated, 12 members, including Mukesh, Manju, Sachin and Chetan were admitted by neighbours to District Hospital. Following the incident, tehsildar and food safety officers on Saturday afternoon raided Malwa Masala Udyog, the manufacturer of Hasta Joker brand Rajgira (amranthus) flour.

The team seized 3,000 packets of 200gm each and 600kg Rajgira flour and Rajgira kept for grinding. Samples of Rajgira 200 gram flour packs were collected by the food safety officials and the remaining 3,000 kg Rajgira flour was seized. The factory was sealed keeping public health in mind.

