Ujjain: 10-yr RI to man for raping minor girl, 3-yr RI to his two accomplice

Ujjain: A man was pronounced guilty of abducting and raping a minor girl under POSCO Act and was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Pronouncing the verdict, special judge Dr Arti Shukla Pandey awarded 10 years RI to Salman Shah under Section 376(2)(N) of the IPC and three-year RI to accomplice Salma and Amjad under Section 368.

As per deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas victim’s elder sister lodged a complaint with Panwasa police station on March 30, 2019. In her statement to police, she said that she woke up to find her younger sister missing from bed on March 30, 2019.

She said that her neighbour Salman, who used to eve-tease her sister, too was missing. On the basis of the statement, the police registered an FIR against accused Salman and arrested him on April 5, 2019. The police also recovered the victim.

The victim told the police that on the night of the incident, Salman reached her home and knocked the door. As soon as the victim opened the door, Salman threatened to kill her brother if she didn’t go with him.

Salman took the girl to his sister Salma’s residence and held her captive. He also repeatedly raped her. Later, Salman took her to his brother-in-law Amjad’s residence. After the trial, the court held all the three accused guilty and pronounced the verdict. On behalf of the state government special public prosecutor Suraj Bachheriya pleaded the case.