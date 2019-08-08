Ujjain: 1 killed, 8 seriously injured in road mishap

Ujjain: A pickup van covered with tarpaulin ferrying devotees from Omkareshwar overturned near Karchha diversion on Dewas Road on Wednesday morning. One passenger died on the spot while 8 others got seriously injured.

According to Narwar police, 12 devotees, resident of Bhilwara (Rajasthan), were returning from Omkareshwar boarding a van (RJ-09-GA-3085). The vehicle lost its balance due to some technical glitch and overturned.

Consequently passenger Dhapubai (45) died on the spot while Tarachand (8), Madhubala(50), Dalibai (40), Rama, Parsibai, driver Ramesh, Madhulal and Urma got seriously injured.

On being informed Narwar police reached the spot and rushed the injured devotees to the hospital. Dhapubai’s body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.