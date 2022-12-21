Today will be the shortest day of the year

Representative Photo | Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the rotation of the Earth around the Sun, the Sun will be vertical on the Tropic of Capricorn on December 22, 2022. So the northern hemisphere will have the shortest day and the longest night. On December 22, the sunrise in Ujjain will be at 7:05 am and the sunset will be at 5.46 pm.

On December 22, the duration of the day will be 10 hours 41 minutes and the duration of the night will be 13 hours 19 minutes. On December 22, the Sun will enter Capricorn and the motion of the Sun will start to be visible towards the north, which is the beginning of Uttarayan. On December 22, the Sun's revolution will be 23 degrees 26 minutes 17 seconds south. Due to the movement of the Sun towards the north, now in the Northern Hemisphere, the days will gradually start getting longer and the nights will start getting shorter. On March 21, the Sun will be at the equator. So on March 21 the day and night will be equal.

In Government Jiwaji Observatory, Ujjain, this celestial event can be seen directly through the cone device in the observatory. Throughout this day, the shadow of the cone will be the longest visible on the Tropic of Capricorn. The phenomenon could be observed only during sunlight and also at the observatory.