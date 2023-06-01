T’gana foundation day to be celebrated tomorrow

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the One India-Best India programme headed by Governor Mangubhai Patel, the celebration of integrity will be held at Vikram Kirti Mandir here on June 2, the foundation day of Telangana state.

A short video film on Telangana’s brief history, state song will be screened in the programme. There will also be a display of cultural programmes from the state of Telangana. Men and women from the Telugu Sangam, Telugu Cultural Council and the Telugu community living in the state will participate in the festival.

Principal secretary to the Governor DP Ahuja said that the Telangana Foundation Day celebration is an initiative to develop mutual understanding and dialogue among residents of different states of the country.

By inviting the natives of the state to the event, there is an effort to share their art, culture and history. He said that during the programme Ganesh Vandana and Annamacharya Kirtan ‘Govinda Govinda yani Koluvare’ will be sung by Chandanashree Siddhartha Telang. Folk dance ‘Gallu Gallu Bathukamma’ will be performed by Kamakshi and Chandanashree. There will also be a banquet, in which cuisines from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh will be served.