Solid waste management’s control room inspected

Ujjain: Municipal Corporation administrator and divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma on Wednesday assessed the arrangement at the command control room of Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) system.

ISWM system command control room has been established to map the garbage collection vehicles. Sharma instructed officials to promote the municipal corporation’s cleanliness App. Sharma also inspected Shlaka Badminton Hall at Madhav Club Road run by municipal corporation. He took stock of arrangements for players and instructed officials to carryout maintenance and repair work from time to time.

Litterbugs penalised

Municipal Corporation’s team slapped fine on litterbugs and recovered Rs 12,300 as penalty.