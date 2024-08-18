Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Five Forms To Bless Devotees In Ujjain’s Shahi Sawari; Last Shravan Somwar Coincides With Raksha Bandhan Festival | Representaive Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Mahakal’s last procession, Shahi Sawari, will be taken out on Monday (August 19), coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. This will be the final procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar for the month of Shravan.

Deity to appear in different forms

During this procession, devotees will have the rare opportunity to witness the deity in five different forms. Lord Chandramouleshwar will be seated on the palanquin, Lord Manmahesh will ride the elephant, Lord Shivatandav will be on the Garuda chariot, Lord Uma-Mahesh will be on the Nandi chariot, and the Holkar State will be represented on the Dol chariot.

Before the procession begins, a special worship ceremony for Lord Chandramouleshwar will be held in the temple's assembly hall. Afterward, Lord Chandramouleshwar will be placed on the palanquin and the procession will commence, with the armed police giving a ceremonial salute at the main gate of the temple.

Guidelines for devotees

Devotees are requested to follow certain guidelines during the procession. Shopkeepers are advised not to keep any open flames or oil pots along the route, and devotees are asked to avoid walking against the procession. They should remain in their spots until the procession has passed. Vehicles should not be parked in the lanes, and devotees are requested not to throw coins, coconuts, bananas, or other fruits. Additionally, prasads and pictures should not be distributed during the procession, and unnecessary gatherings near the palanquin should be avoided.

To ensure that devotees can have a clear view of the procession, the temple management committee has arranged for a mobile chariot equipped with LED screens to broadcast the live procession, allowing everyone to experience the divine event.