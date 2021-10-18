Security beefed-up at Ujjain rly stn in wake of farmers' Rail Roko Andolan

Ujjain: Alarmed by the farmer’s Rail Roko Andolan (agitation), police have stepped-up vigil at the railway station. Railway Police Force, city police and Government Railway Police personnel were deployed at the railway station. However, nobody reached the station to stage a protest till noon. Farmers who have been agitating for nearly nine months over the three agricultural laws have called for rail roko andolan’ on Monday. The railway station has been secured by putting up barricades from all sides. Police station in-charge RS Mahajan said that around 30 to 35 personnel have been deployed at the station.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:27 PM IST