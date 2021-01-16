Ujjain: Psychology Yoga camp begins at Police HQ

Ujjain: A seven-day Psychology Yoga Camp began at the Police Force Headquarters in Police Line under the supervision of the headquarter’s in-charge Jayaprakash Arya of Ujjain Reserve.

Each day a fresh batch of over 50 constables of the Reserve Police Force will join the training sessions donning mask and following social distancing. IG Rakesh Gupta and SP Satyendra Shukla helped in organising the event.

Sudhir Pareek, president of the Psychological Yoga Association, informed that in this camp, participants engaged in body-mind balancing exercises, Patanjali yoga asanas with pranayam, and special psychological yoga.

The activities of the camp included several yoga asanas and Pranayamas for the mental health of the police personnel. Participants performed Surya Namaskar with special Vedic seed mantras before the special psychological yoga. This is done as the internal energy of the body is particularly affected by the energy of the sun. Mr Vijay Joshi, trained in Yoga from Vikram University, also assisted with the entire camp.

The participants felt great after going through the soothing techniques. It would guard them against psychological strains, said the trainer. Reena Chauhan, Mamta Chauhan, Tej Singh Naren, Sakshi Rathore, Jitendra, Rambabu, Kalpana Revat, Pooja Parmar, Hansa Parmar, Divya Gaikwad, Vinod Tomar, Shivam Singh, Raghuveer, Devraj Singh, Sairan, Senior Constable Mohan Yadav, Narendra Bhairav were present. Participants in the camp said that the psychological yoga process keeps all the participants excited and energised throughout the day.