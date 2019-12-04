Private schools' organisation takes out candle march in Ujjain, demands death penalty for rapist

Ujjain: Private school representatives’ organisation (PSRO) took out a candle march to protest against Hyderabad rape and murder case and submitted memorandum addressed to President of India demanding death penalty for all the rapists. District head Jitendra Shinde and secretary Manish Rawal said that such incidents were growing in the country which ashamed the entire human society, to curb such incidents stricter enactment of stricter laws is necessary. Scores of teachers were also present.