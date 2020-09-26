Photographer Nilesh Shelke suicide case: BJP block head among 5 booked for abetment to suicide

Ujjain: Chintaman police registered an FIR against BJP block head Digvijaysingh Chouhan, Randeep Singh Makkad, Atul Gehlot, Samir, and Kamal for abetment to suicide of city-based a photographer-- Nilesh Shelke son of Padmakarrao Shelke.

They allegedly drove him to suicide by torturing and threatening him to pay more money. Nilesh allegedly borrowed some amount from their firm finance company.

Nilesh committed suicide on Thursday by consuming poisonous substance at Barnagar Road near Dharmbadla area where years ago his father had died in an accident. The deceased was running a photo studio in the city.

The police on the basis of suicide note left by the deceased registered an FIR against aforesaid loan sharks. The family members of the deceased told that Nilesh had cleared the loan amount but money lenders whose names were mentioned in the suicide note were torturing Nilesh to pay more.

In the suicide note the deceased Nilesh has mentioned the details of payment of Rs 3.83 Lakh. Further investigation is underway.