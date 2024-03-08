Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Rudraksh Mahotsav: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Min Vishwas Sarang Offer Prayers On Maha Shivratri | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and minister Vishwas Sarang offered their prayers at Sehore’s Kubereshwar Dham on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Along with them, around 1 lakh devotees reached Pandit Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha on the second day of the event.

Former CM Chauhan attended the Maharudrabhishek organized under the aegis of Vitthalesh Seva Samiti along with minister Vishwas Sarang. He offered prayers at Kubereshwar Dham. He said that Mahadev is the “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev! He is the conqueror of time and trikaldarshi. May his blessings shower upon the entire world.”

The 2 politicians received virtuous benefits by participating in the organized program. They also participated in the worship and rituals, praying for the welfare of humanity.

On the eve of Maha Shivratri, at least 5 lakh people were anticipated to take part in the Rudraksh Mahotsav.

The stampede that occurred at Kubereshwar Dham last year, which followed a large flood of devotees, is mostly to blame for the significant decline in foot traffic. The multitude was not accommodated by the temple committee or the Sehore district administration, which resulted in mayhem. This was the site of at least six deaths during the seven-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha in 2023, one of them a kid.