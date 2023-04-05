Pandit Pradeep Mishra takes a jibe at Babas who writes chits, asks devotees to only trust god and not 'ordinary' man

Preacher Pradeep Mishra | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a veiled jibe at Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri and Baba Pandokhar Sarkar, Sehore's Pandit Pradeep Mishra asked public to trust only God instead of any 'ordinary' man, during ongoing Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Murlipura in Ujjain.

"Neither I write any prescription nor I make predictions. Instead of trusting any ordinary man, we should trust God. This will make our life meaningful," Mishra said while addressing devotees.

On the Sai Baba controversy, he said that "there is no dearth of deities in Sanatan Dharma, it's enough to worship them."

Many devotees reached Ujjain on the first day of the Katha. On the media's question “You said about not prophesying during your story, was it about Bageshwar Dham?” Mishra replied, “We do not care about that. We know how much we worship lord Shiva. ‘Kaladhipati’ himself is there to write the fate of the world. We have to trust our God, and will not have to trust any ordinary man. If we trust God then our life will be meaningful”, he said.

Around 5 lakh devotees reached Ujjain

Almost around 5 lakh devotees reach Ujjain daily to participate in the Shiv Mahapuran Katha. Before the start, 2 lakh people had already reached. New pandals have been installed due to the scarcity of space. About 50 thousand people were on the way who were reaching the venue on foot on Wednesday during the Katha. Some people who did not get a place returned to their homes.

Arrangement of fan, coolers to avoid heat

Three huge domes of 300 x 800 were made for organising the Katha. Shivalinga has been made by decorating the Mahakal temple on the main stage in the main dome in the centre. To beat the heat during a week-long event, fans and coolers are arranged in all three domes to avoid heat

A crowd of devotees started arriving at the venue two days before the Katha. The devotees who have come from outside are sleeping in the pandal. Devotees have reached Ujjain from different cities of Rajasthan, Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and other states.

Pandit Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha for the first time in Ujjain

Shri Vithalesh Seva Samiti is responsible for organising Pandit Mishra's Katha. Committee head and mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that for the first time in Ujjain, the Shiv Mahapuran Katha is being organised. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Ujjain during this seven-day Katha. Hundreds of devotees have already reached the Katha Sthal on Sunday, who have reserved their places. Pandit Mishra has taken a vow that he will organise his story in the twelve Jyotirlingas of the country.