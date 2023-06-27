On Camera: Madhya Pradesh Youth Throws Puppy Into River For Fun; Netizens Cry Animal Cruelty

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, a young boy allegedly tossed the puppy and threw it in a river in Ujjain for fun. The video is going viral on social media and drew flak from the netizens.

The incident, shows Lokesh Batham inhumanly tossing the puppy into the flowing river, showcasing a complete disregard for its well-being and safety.

According to the video, Batham is been seen with another boy who was recording the video and they both were making fun of the puppy after throwing him into the river.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, it serves as a powerful call to action for society to condemn animal cruelty.