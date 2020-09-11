No School, No Fee: Protest at St Thomas Convent in Ujjain, parents give 7-day ultimatum on fee reduction

Ujjain: Amid the outrage against schools demanding heavy school fee even when no classes are being conducted- parent on Friday staged protest at St Thomas Convent School situated at Maksi Road. Parents in large number gathered at the school’s main gate raised slogans against the school management and demanded to reduce fee.

The parents warned that they will launch an aggressive agitation if the school management doesn’t reduce school fee within 7 days.

With the protest the school management getting shriller the school seems to be relenting from their grounds. The school management has assured parent that a reasonable decision about school fee will be taken. The parent demanded exemption of school fee for the period till the classes are not conducted. The parents also demanded to stop conducting online classes.

Christu Jyoti Convent : Parents threaten to seek TCs en-masse

Meanwhile parents on Friday again reached at Christu Jyoti Convent School, on the invitation of school management, to settle the row over school fee. Despite the clear stand of the parents over the issue the school management refused to heed to the demands of the parents. The parents too are firm on their demands which includes reduction of school fee. The parents citied examples of some other CBSE schools that have reduced the school fee. The parents have bluntly told the school management that they will collectively apply for TCs of their wards if their demands are not met.