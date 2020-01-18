NHRC gives CSR fund to renovate 40 schools

Khandwa: NHDC’s corporate social responsibility department has sanctioned Rs 1.62 crore for development of 17 schools of Punasa development block and 23 schools of Baldi-Killaud development block as model schools, said collector Tanvi Sundriyal.

With this amount, buildings of these 40 schools will be renovated and help develop smart class facilities, purchase sports equipments, teaching material and library. Deputy collector Deepashree Gupta organised a meeting of Principals of all 40 institutions in District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) conference room.

The gathered were informed about developmental work to be undertaken in these schools in next few weeks and how teachers will need to be trained to use smart classes.

One of the principals, Sanjeev Bhalerao said that all schools have been given a time frame for construction work and were also given a seminar on how to enhance academic quality in their schools. “These development works include construction of additional rooms in schools, reading room, boundary wall and roof repair. Apart from this, facility of potable water and washrooms will also be made available in these 40 schools with the help of these funds,” he added.