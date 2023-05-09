News Diary Ujjain: Youth commits suicide in Panwasa area

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Threatened by a finance company employees a youth committed suicide in Panwasa by consuming poison. The police said that Sachin Chowdhary (24) son of Satyanarayan used to run a lemonade stall outside Kalbhairav temple. On Sunday afternoon, he consumed celphos tablets. Neighbours admitted him to District Hospital where he was declared dead at 10 pm. His relatives said that Sachin had a three-year-old child. He had bought a Pulsar bike from Bajaj Finance on Diwali. As the instalment was not deposited for two to three months, the employees of the finance company visited his home two days ago. After finding the house locked, they messaged him on mobile that his bike would be taken away.

Offices of tehsil, SDM and other departments were set up in new administrative complex building. Collector Kumar Purushottam went to the complex on Monday morning at 10:15 am and inspected tehsil, SDM, pension and various other offices.

During the inspection, 97 employees were found absent. Instructions were issued to deduct half-a-day’s salary of these employees. The Collector asked all department heads of the district to ensure that all employees were present in the office at 10:00 am. The collector said that he would inspect not only administrative complexes but also other offices and take action against those missing from the workplace.

A Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader addresses the agitators in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh protested at Kothi Road on Monday and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister to the collector. Shiv Charan Sharma said that Narmada’s water was yet to reach fields in village.

Besides, CM’s grant scheme for transformers had remained an announcement. It was yet to be implemented on the ground. The farmers’ protest was to highlight the issue along with insurance money for losses caused by hailstorms. While giving the information, district president of Kisan Sangh Dashrath Pandya said that Narmada water should reach farm under the irrigation scheme. The villages which have water problems should benefit under the scheme.

Collector Kumar Purushottam show caused CEOs of Ujjain and Ghattia Janpad Panchayat and project officers of women and child development department for lagging behind in linking bank accounts opened under Ladli Bahna Yojana with direct benefit transfer (DBT). Along with this, the collector appealed to all women account holders to go to the nearest bank and get their accounts DBT enabled by linking Aadhaar with their bank accounts, so that in June eligible women should not be deprived of Ladli Bahna Yojana. A total of 3,29,823 applications were filed online under the Ladli Bahna scheme in the district. Out of these, 49,796 accounts were yet to be linked with Aadhaar. Collector had issued orders to link all remaining accounts with Aadhaar or to open new accounts in the next two days.

Winners of claw wrestling contest pose for a group photograph along with hosts. | FP Photo

The 44th State Level Claw Wrestling Men/Women Junior, Divyang, Senior competition was organised in memory of late Narendra Singh Tomar and Surendra Singh Tomar. 288 arm wrestlers from different districts of Madhya Pradesh participated in the competition organised under the aegis of State Claw Wrestling Association. Cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh were awarded along with attractive mementoes at the event. Farheen Dehlvi of Ujjain was crowned the best wrestler in the women’s category and Sachin Goyal of Gwalior was crowned the best in the men’s category. It was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and offering flowers on the picture of Bajrang Bali.

Multi-purpose health workers sitting on dharna in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Multi-purpose health workers’ indefinite strike began at Bhadwa Mata Temple on Monday against government failure to honour their demands. Union’s district president Satyaprakash Ahirwar said that the indefinite strike by the employees would continue till their demands were met. A large number of employees participated in the strike. Every day from 11 am to 4 pm, the employees would protest against the government by sitting at the picket site. They would join the indefinite strike over 12-point demands in a peaceful atmosphere. There are 20,000 employees in Madhya Pradesh and 500 employees in Ujjain.

