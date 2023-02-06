NATIONAL MALLAKHAMB CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGIN IN CITY: Tamil Nadu players dominate opening day matches

RSS’s Madhya Kshetra head Ashok Sohoney inaugurates the five-day national Mallakhamb championships in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), the five-day Mallakhamb competition was inaugurated here on Monday. Sanghchalak of RSS Central Region, Ashok Sohoney inaugurated the competition by duly worshipping the Mallakhamb. A total of 219 players from 24 states are participating in three events, i.e. rope, roll and hanging in the Mallakhamb competition. Along with players, their 71 coaches and managers have also come to Ujjain for the competition.

Addressing on the occasion, Ashok Sohoney said that it is a matter of pride and happiness for all of us to organise a national-level Mallakhamb competition in Ujjain district. Mallakhamb is not only a game, it is a spiritual practice. It strengthens the person physically and mentally. Keeps body and mind healthy. On this occasion, he inspired all the participants in the competitions to perform excellently and wished them all the best, he said.

A girl shows her talent on Mallakhamb hanging event |

Teams from 24 states are showcasing their talent in the Mallakhamb competition organised at the national level. Among them, in Group ‘A’ there are players from Punjab, Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, in Group ‘B’ there are teams from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, who will participate in all three events rope, roll and hanging. There are 12 players in a team, out of which six are boys and six girls.

Group ‘A’ Mallakhamb competition was held from 10 am to 2 pm, in which Tamil Nadu stood first in the boys and girls combined category. Gujarat came second, Haryana third, Karnataka fourth, Chandigarh fifth, Pondicherry sixth and Uttarakhand secured seventh position. Further matches will be played on Tuesday.