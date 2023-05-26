MPBSE announces High School & Higher Secondary Results

Anxious high school girl students search their results on laptop in Ujjain on Thursday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday declared results of class 10 and class 12. Ujjain district by securing 61.43% and 61.32% pass percentage attained 35th and 15th ranking in the state in high school and higher secondary school examination, respectively. A girl and a boy of the district secured seventh and eighth position in the state merit-list in high school examination. Likewise, a girl and a boy of the district secured seventh and eighth position in the state list in higher secondary school examination.

In all 23,305 students, including 17,302 regular and 6,003 private students appeared in this year’s high school examination in the district. 11,448 students cleared the examination. Pracheta Dwivedi of Sant Meera Girls HSS, Ujjain got seventh position in the State merit-list by securing by securing 488 out of 500 marks. Eighth position in the state went to Amima Naaz Khan of the same school as she got 487 marks.

City’s Devansh Soni who secured eighth position in the State merit-list in higher secondary school examination. |

In all 18,914 students including 13,318 regular and 5,596 private students appeared in this year’s higher secondary school examination. Around 9,255 students cleared the examination. Dwinkle Dalal of Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence secured seventh position in the State merit-list by scoring 473 out of 500 marks in the commerce group. Devansh Soni of the same institution got eighth position in the state merit-list by securing 480 marks in the science group.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Village boy ends life after supplementary in Xth exam in Ujjain