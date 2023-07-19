MP: Ujjain Police Appeals People To Refrain From Crossing Overflowing Rivers, Drains | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the heavy rains leading to swollen drains and rivers, Ujjain police have appealed to the general public not to cross rivers or drains, especially the overflowing ones citing danger to life.

An advisory released by Ujjain police on Wednesday read, “All citizens, tourists are advised to stay in safe places and not take any kind of risk in crossing overflowing rivers and drains. Maintain vigilance in your respective areas and in case of any kind of disaster or incident, inform the concerned police station or control room, Ujjain with immediate effect.”

Two Swept Away While Crossing Culvert In Damoh

Notably, many incidents of people getting swept away by strong waves have come to the fore in the past few days. On Monday, two persons, including a woman on a bike, were swept away while crossing a culvert over a swollen drain in Damoh district after which the woman was rescued and efforts are underway to trace the youth.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)