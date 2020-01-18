MP to give Rs 10K each to all ‘displaced’ families

Ujjain: Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, who on Friday morning visited homeless (displaced) people at Indore Road located Moti Nagar, wept over the victims’ woes. He described the police and government’s actions as barbaric. The MP said that despite their willingness to evacuate their houses, the police used sticks and did not leave the women, children and the elderly too. During this period, the MP announced to give Rs 10,000 each from voluntary grant funds to all 103 affected families.

After the High Court’s order, the residents of Moti Nagar were ready to give-up their old houses, but despite this the administration in a bid to impress government forcibly displaced them without making proper arrangements. Firojia on Friday reached Moti Nagar to learn their plight and served them breakfast.

On his request, the Sikh community provided lunch to them during ‘langar’ at the gurdwara. The MP became so emotional after hearing the people’s woes that tears rolled down his eyes.

The MP called the responsible officials from the spot and directed them to release without any delay those innocent people of Moti Nagar whom the police have forcibly detained.