MP: Tirth Darshan Yojana In-Charge Beaten Up By Two Youth At Ujjain Railway Station

Rush of pilgrims evident at the railway station in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths beat up the employee who had come to drop the pilgrims going to Rameshwaram on the train under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana here on Saturday. The youths wanted to forcibly include two elderly people in the yatra, claiming to be BJP workers.

When they were refused citing the rules, they beat up the clerk of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and the in-charge of the yatra at the railway station. The in-charge of the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana was beaten up on platform number one of the railway station.

In-charge of the scheme, Suresh Panwar, said that he was responsible for sending the 43 selected people of the Tirth Darshan Yojana, their tickets and seating them in the train. All the selected elderly people were called on platform number eight in the afternoon.

During this time two youths came and introduced themselves as Vijay and Keshav and said that they were BJP workers. They told him that there were two more people, so take them also on the yatra. “I refused to take them citing the rules.

After this, they told me several times and I kept refusing them continuously. In the evening, when the train arrived at platform number one, both the youths surrounded me and started beating me and threatening other employees," he said.

After the incident of beating, the employees reached the GRP police station and submitted an application demanding to register a case against both the accused.