MP: Tarana police recovers body of labourer from farm

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tarana police recovered the body of the youth lying in the onion field. Police said that Deepak (44) son of Shankarlal, resident of Karanj had gone to graze goats near Ishwar Anjana’s farm on Saturday afternoon. One Vikas Anjana saw his body lying in the onion field and informed the villagers who identified the deceased as Deepak.

Police told that the deceased used to work as a labourer and has two children. PM of Deepak’s body has been done, after getting the report of which the cause of his death will be clear, police said.