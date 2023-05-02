MP: Summer camp begins at CM Rise School, Maharajwada-3 in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A summer camp is being organised at CM Rise School, Maharajwada-3 from May 1 to 13. During this camp, training in English-speaking and personality development, calligraphy, harmonium and table playing, drawing & painting, fine art etc will be given to students.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest and area corporator Leela Verma. Special guest Mahendra Kumar Khatri, principal, Maharajwada School-2, principal, Zakir Hussain Dehlavi, Rajni Narvariya for lathi operation as an instructor, Akash Malhotra for tabla and Harmonium, Harshita Upadhyay for calligraphy, Khushbu Batham for fine art and Anuradha Katare for English spoken teachers and students of the school for training were present.

The programme started with worship of Goddess Saraswati. Principal Shiv Singh Ahirwar welcomed the chief guest and special guests on this occasion. The welcome speech was given by vice-principal Ravi Kumar Sahu. The programme was conducted by Rajesh Rathore and Anuradha Katare expressed gratitude.

Read Also MP: Road widening in front of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain