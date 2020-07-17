MP recovered from Corona pandemic very well: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that the state has recovered quite well and satisfactorily against the Corona epidemic owing to cooperation rendered by the people, media and public representatives.

Interacting with the media persons at Brahaspati Bhavan, here on Friday evening, Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh has got wide accolades in the country for its fight against Corona because at one stage the situation seems to be sleeping out of hands in Indore and Ujjain. If you look and compare the condition of big cities of the country, we have succeeded in controlling the situation.” “I have reviewed the Corona situation for about 325 hours during past three and quarter years. MP stands at 13th place across the country so far as number of Corona patients is concerned. Comparatively we are in better condition,” he claimed.

CM further added that the condition of Corona in Ujjain once got deteriorated, but it has been controlled owing to the cooperation rendered by people, media and peoples’ representatives. During Corona period, Ujjain recovered fast from worst conditions and its experiences should also be benefitted to other districts of the state. According to the CM they were quite concerned about the situation of Gwalior, but today they felt comfortable on reviewing the updates there. “We are quite hopeful that the condition will be improved in wake of lockdown imposed there. Cases have been controlled in Morena and Bhind as well. People came out of their homes in huge numbers during unlock which led to steep rise in numbers of Corona patients. About 2000 positive cases have been found during home-to-home survey carried out during the ‘Kill Corona Drive’ in the state,” he added.

Chouhan lashed out at the Congress workers for citing the unfortunate incident of Guna and have leveled several types of allegations against the BJP government. “We have acted swiftly in the matter and at once removed collector, IG and SP and suspended guilty policemen. We would not spare any step to provide them all sorts of relief. Enquiry into the matter was on. The land-in-question belongs to government and a model school was to be constructed on it, but some other person had illegally occupied the land,” he elaborated.

Chouhan said, “I want to remind the Congress and Kamal Nath that on January 14 2020 when his government was in power in the state an incident was occurred in Sagar in which a SC person was set on fire at his home by pouring kerosene on him, but the Congress government neither provided him treatment nor took any action against the guilty persons. Similarly, such incident were also held at Shivpuri, Dewas, Alirajpur, Rajgarh Chhindwara and Dhar with SC kids, girls and ST persons during their regime, but they forgot about the law and order. “How can now they are raising the issue of law and order even as BJP government already initiated action against the guilty persons. Instead they should look into themselves.”

On being asked about Congress MLA from Nepa Nagar Sumitra Kasdekar resigning from the members of the assembly as well as the party, CM said he came to know about Nepa Nagar Congress MLA has tendered resignation and quitted the party as well only after reaching Ujjain today. “Congress party should think that why their MLAs are disassociating with them. Congress is like a sinking ship. Their own MLAs don’t have trust on party leaders. There seems to be a stamped like situation in Congress. BJP has nothing to do with the breakups which took place in Congress,” quipped he.