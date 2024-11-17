 MP November 17 Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop 2°C Below Normal; 16 Cities Witness A Dip Below 15°C
Morning fog has become a common sight in Bhopal and several districts, lasting until 8 am.

Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperatures in Madhya Pradesh have dropped by 2°C - 4°C below normal. Big cities like  Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior-Chambal region are expected to feel the brunt of cold waves in the coming days.

According to the weather department, the cold wave is expected to persist across the state until November 20. While Pachmarhi and Amarkantak will remain the coldest locations, cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur will also experience a significant drop in temperatures. This is because of the weakened northeast winds and the influence of jet streams, which are also affecting the northern parts of the state.

Fog covers Bhopal skies

Morning fog has become a common sight in Bhopal and several districts, lasting until 8 am. Temperatures in 16 cities across the state have already dipped below 15°C.

In the coming days, most cities in Madhya Pradesh are likely to see temperatures dip below 15°C, especially in central and northern areas. Daytime temperatures may also drop by 2°C but are unlikely to fall below normal levels. Rain is expected in Gwalior-Chambal towards the last week of November.

Temperature records

Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperatures in the state, with nights dropping to 7.8°C, the coldest in November so far. On Sunday morning, mist lingered over the lake due to the chill, and frost was seen on grass in low-lying areas.

Pachmarhi: 7.8°C

Mandla: 10.5°C

Shahdol: 10.9°C

Shajapur: 11.2°C

Bhopal: 12.6°C

Indore: 15.7°C

Rain is expected in Gwalior-Chambal towards the last week of November.

