MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Minister for Skill Development and Employment Department Gautam Tetwal along with his family offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday.

Minister Tetwal also participated in the Bhasma Aarti and was seen engrossed in the devotion while sitting in the Nandi hall of the temple.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

आज बाबा महाकाल के सहपरिवार दर्शन व पूजन करने का परम सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



महाकाल महाराज की कृपा सभी पर बरसती रहे, सबका कल्याण एवं उत्थान हो; यही प्रार्थना करता हूँ।🙏 pic.twitter.com/oblH4RTmTb — GAUTAM TETWAL (Modi ka Parivar) (@gautamtetwalbjp) September 3, 2024

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated and then Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

After worshipping Baba Mahakal, minister Tetwal told ANI, "Today, I got an opportunity to attend the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal. It is my birthday today as well and I received the blessing of Baba Mahakal. With the blessing of CM Mohan Yadav and Baba Mahakal, I received an opportunity to serve the people of Ujjain and I am grateful for it." "I pray to Baba Mahakal to keep his blessing on Madhya Pradesh and the country. May our nation receive respect, honour and prestige," he added.